The 11-year LPGA Tour veteran, who won the ANA Inspiration in 2018, played the tournament on a sponsor’s invitation, teaming in the pro-am format with New Zealand rugby star Beauden Barrett. She was married in Queenstown a year ago and was holidaying with her husband in the South Island resort to celebrate their first anniversary when she was invited to compete.
“I was going to be here anyway and it is my favorite country,” Lindberg said. “I couldn’t say no. Any chance to tee it up at these beautiful courses I could not say no.”
The first two rounds of the tournament are played over two courses, The Hills and the Millbrook Resort with the last two rounds at Millbrook.
Korean teenager Joo-hyung Kim retained a one shot tournament lead at 11-under par, following his first round 64 with a 5-under 67 on Friday.
