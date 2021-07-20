Retief Goosen had to withdraw from the Senior British Open at Sunningdale this week because of having close contact with someone with a positive COVID-19 test. That would be his son, Leo, who also was going to caddie for him. ... Louis Oosthuizen at the British Open became the third player in major championship history to post a sub-200 score (198) through 54 holes and not win. The others were Ernie Els (197) at Riviera in the 1995 PGA Championship and Adam Scott (199) at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in the 2012 British Open, won by Els. ... Jon Rahm was the only player to finish in the top 10 at all four majors this year. He has five straight top 10s dating to the Masters last November.