Mansell shoots 67, leads by 4 at Dunhill Links Championship

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Richard Mansell doubled his lead to four strokes at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by shooting 5-under 67 at Carnoustie in the third round on Saturday.
Mansell defied terrible weather on Friday to shoot 4-under 68 at the Old Course and shone again on a bright but breezy day just a half-hour up the road, posting six birdies and one bogey to reach 15-under 201.
“I’ve been in contention a lot this year and had chances on Sundays,” said Mansell, who has three top-five finishes this year. “Every time, they say in golf, that you don’t lose, you learn. That’s what I feel like I’ve done really well this year.
“Tomorrow there’s a lot of golf. It’s links golf, anything can happen. It’s St. Andrews. People can shoot 60. I’m just really focused on myself right now. I’m going to try and shoot a good score and see where it puts me. And just not worry about anyone else.”
Three players are tied for second place: Fellow Englishman Daniel Gavins, Sweden’s Alex Noren and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox.
Noren, playing at St. Andrews, signed for a 69 after five birdies and two bogeys. Gavins (67) and Fox (65) produced strong finishes to their rounds at Kingsbarns to get into the mix.
Rory McIlroy has a huge task on his hands, lying eight shots back after his 66 at St. Andrews.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports