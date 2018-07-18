EDNUND, Okla. — Mark Hayes, the former Oklahoma State star who won the PGA Tour’s 1977 Players Championship, has died. He was 69.

Hayes died Monday in Edmond, brother Larry Hayes said. Hayes had early onset Alzheimer’s Disease.

In the 1977 Players in tough weather conditions at Sawgrass Country Club, Hayes birdied the final hole for an even-par 72 and a two-stroke victory over Mike McCullough. Hayes finished at 9 over.

Known for his Amana bucket hat, the Oak Tree Gang member won three PGA Tour titles, also taking the 1976 Byron Nelson and Pensacola Open. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame last year.

Hayes was a two-time All-American at hometown Oklahoma State and won the 1972 Sunnehanna Amateur and World Cup Amateur, helping the United States win the Eisenhower Trophy.

From Stillwater, Hayes won the 1965 Class A state championship for Northeast High School and teamed with fellow future PGA Tour player Tewell to win state titles at Stillwater High School.

Hayes is survived by wife Jana, sons Kelly and Ryan and grandsons Parker and Clark.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.