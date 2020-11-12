SHOT OF THE DAY: From the trees right of the ninth fairway, former Masters champion Patrick Reed hit a low approach that cleared the bunker and rolled out just below hole for a tap-in birde.

CHEER OF THE DAY: Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player received the loudest applause from about 300 people who gathered around the first tee for the honorary start.

KEY STATISTIC: Larry Mize, the 62-year-old former champion, averaged 247.4 yards on his two measured drives. Bryson DeChambeau’s driving distance was 334.6 yards. They each shot 70.

NOTEWORTHY: Casey’s opening 65 was 16 shots better than his first round at the Masters last year.

QUOTEWORTHY: “A lot of firsts today. That’s kind of the way this entire year has been. The fact that we’re able to compete for a Masters this year, considering all that’s been going on, it’s a great opportunity for all of us.” — Tiger Woods.

TELEVISION: Friday, 7:30 a.m. until the completion of the first round (ESPN); 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ESPN).