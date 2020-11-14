TIGER TALES: Defending champion Tiger Woods was 4 under through his first 10 holes and 1 under over his next 44 holes. He was at 5-under 211.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Johnson hit 5-iron to 2 feet on the par-5 second hole for an eagle.

ROUND TO FORGET: Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson matched his worst score at Augusta with a 79.

AMATEUR HOUR: U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree had a 71 and leads the race for low amateur by two shots over John Augenstein, who had a 75.

KEY STATISTIC: Johnson has missed only seven out of 54 greens in regulation and has not made a bogey since the sixth hole of his second round.

WORTH NOTING: Four players have lost a 54-hole lead of at least four shots at the Masters — Greg Norman in 1996 (6 shots), Ed Sneed in 1979 (5 shots), Ken Venturi in 1956 and Rory McIlroy in 2011 (4 shots).

WORTH QUOTING: “If I can play like I did today, I think it will break that streak.” — Dustin Johnson on having at least a share of the four majors without converting into a win.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (CBS).