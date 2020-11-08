a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Arnold Palmer

4. Who is the youngest Masters champion?

a.) Jordan Spieth

b.) Seve Ballesteros

c.) Tiger Woods

5. Who is the only player to finish runner-up to Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in the Masters?

a.) Fred Couples

b.) Mark O’Meara

c.) Tom Kite

6. Who has the most runner-up finishes at the Masters without ever winning?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Ken Venturi

c.) Tom Weiskopf

7. Who made the most birdies in a single round at the Masters?

a.) Anthony Kim

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Mark Calcavecchia

8. Who won the first Masters?

a.) Gene Sarazen

b.) Bobby Jones

c.) Horton Smith

9. Who is the only Masters champion to start the final round outside the top 10?

a.) Jack Burke Jr.

b.) Gary Player

c.) Art Wall Jr.

10. Who played in the most Masters before winning?

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Sergio Garcia

c.) Mark O’Meara

11. Who is the last player to win the Masters with a 72-hole score over par?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Craig Stadler

c.) Zach Johnson

12. Who is the only player to make birdie on No. 12 all four rounds of a Masters?

a.) Scott Verplank

b.) Scott Hoch

c.) Padraig Harrington

13. Who had the lowest final round to win the Masters?

a.) Charl Schwartzel

b.) Gary Player

c.) Raymond Floyd

14. Which former British Open champion never broke par in any round at the Masters?

a.) John Daly

b.) Ben Curtis

c.) Bobby Jones

15. Rory McIlroy will try to join which player as the only ones to complete the modern Grand Slam at the Masters?

a.) Ben Hogan

b.) Gary Player

c.) Gene Sarazen

16. Who holds the record for lowest score to par at any point?

a.) Jordan Spieth

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Seve Ballesteros

17. Which multiple Masters champion never held the 54-hole lead?

a.) Ben Hogan

b.) Nick Faldo

c.) Ben Crenshaw

18. Who is the only player to lose in a playoff twice at the Masters?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Arnold Palmer

c.) Ben Hogan

BONUS: What is the real name of Calamity Jane, the nickname Bobby Jones gave his famous putter?

a.) Jane Austen

b.) Martha Burke

c.) Mary Jane Winchester

ANSWERS

1. a

2. b

3. b

4. c

5. c

6. c

7. a

8. c

9. c

10. b

11. c

12. a

13. b

14. c

15. c

16. a

17. b

18. c

Bonus: b