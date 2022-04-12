Masters decompression at Hilton Head, LPGA to Honolulu

Notes: This is the first chance for a winner to secure a spot in next year’s Masters. ... Hilton Head is known as the ideal place to unwind from the pressure of the Masters. There are 42 players in the field who were at Augusta National. That includes U.S. Amateur champion James Piot of Michigan State. ... The field features five of the top 10 in the world ranking. ... Jim Furyk is playing on a sponsor exemption. The RBC Heritage in 2015 was the last of his 17 official victories on the PGA Tour. ... Morgan Hoffmann, who has muscular dystrophy and has been living in Costa Rica, received a sponsor exemption. It will be his first PGA Tour start since Las Vegas in the fall of 2019. ... Webb Simpson set the tournament record at 22-under 262 in 2020, when it was held in June because of the pandemic. ... The past nine winners of the RBC Heritage are playing. ... Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Henrik Stenson are in the field.