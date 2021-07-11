Hours later, Watson had to pull out after being identified as a close contact of someone testing positive for COVID-19.
“While I am vaccinated and have passed the required pre-travel COVID test, not enough time has passed for me to comfortably join the charter flight and risk exposure to the other players and personnel on board,” Watson said in a statement on Twitter.
American golfers Harold Varner and Brandon Steele have come off the reserve list and will play at Royal St. George’s next week.
A total of nine players have now withdrawn from the British Open for various reasons.
