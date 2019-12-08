Oosthuizen, playing for the first time in Sydney, finished second after a 66. The South African eagled the 18th after hitting his second shot to 15 feet, making things interesting for Jones at the end.

‘’I was told on the 18th fairway that Louis had made eagle ahead of me,” Jones said. “So it was a pretty good up and down to win the championship.”

Japanese amateur Takumi Kanaya (71) finished tied for third with Australian Aaron Pike (69).

