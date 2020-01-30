Five players were one shot behind at 5 under, including 2016 British Open champion Henrik Stenson.

McDowell made four straight birdies from the second to the fifth. The only blemish on the Northern Irishman’s card was a double-bogey on the par-3 11th. Green hit the day’s first tee shot at 7:15 a.m. and enjoyed calmer conditions. The Malaysian made five birdies before the turn, and another at the 10th.

Phil Mickelson, McDowell’s playing partner, shot a bizarre 66 and trailed by two shots, alongside five others. Mickelson had only five pars while making nine birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey at the par-4 second hole.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who won the inaugural event last year, carded a 67 to be in a group of seven at 3 under. Top-ranked Brooks Koepka and former No. 1 Lee Westwood both shot even-par 70.

Saudi Arabia’s controversial image and human rights record affected the lineup at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. Rory McIlroy said last month that the country’s image was as a factor in declining his invitation, and a reported $2.5 million appearance fee.

Mickelson said last month on Twitter he understood those fans “who are upset or disappointed” about his decision to play.

