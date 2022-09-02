McGowan keeps 1-stroke lead going into weekend in Denmark

FARSO, Denmark — English golfer Ross McGowan sunk a 12-foot birdie putt on the last hole to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the European tour’s Made in HimmerLand on Friday.

McGowan, the first-round leader, started his second round also with a birdie on his way to a 6-under-par 65 and a total of 15 under at the HimmerLand course.