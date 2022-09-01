McGowan shoots 9-under 62 to lead Made in HimmerLand

FARSO, Denmark — English golfer Ross McGowan shot a bogey-free, 9-under 62 to lead by one stroke after the first round of Made in HimmerLand in Denmark on Thursday.

Among the late starters, McGowan chipped in for eagle at No. 8 — his next-to-last hole — and tapped in for birdie at the par-4 No. 9 to overtake a group of five players already in the clubhouse on 8 under: Justin Walters, Matthew Southgate, Ewen Ferguson along with the Danish pair Rasmus Hojgaard and Marcus Helligkilde.