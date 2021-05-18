The work paid off at Quail Hollow and put McIlroy back near the top of a sport that, for now, lacks a dominant player. He is No. 7 in the world. Four of the players above him have one victory apiece this year, and No. 3 Jon Rahm and No. 4 Xander Schauffele are winless. The hottest big name in golf is Jordan Spieth, who dipped to 92nd in the world in January but since then has a win and six other top-10 finishes in nine starts.