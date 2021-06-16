“Really, as well as Tiger can strike a ball, the shot-making skills, the athletic skills, it’s up here that really has made Tiger different,’’ Davis said, pointing to his head. “And that week, knowing he was playing on a leg that was fractured in a few places, the mental fortitude to know at impact you’re going to have that kind of pain and just to say, commit to that shot and do it, I’ll never forget it because just walking with him, the pain he was in. And, again, people didn’t know he had a fractured leg. They just thought he had a knee problem.”