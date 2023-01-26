McIlroy recovers after slow start in Dubai; Pieters leads

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-ranked Rory McIlroy was mounting a recovery from a slow start to the Dubai Desert Classic when play was suspended with only 11 players managing to finish their weather-affected first rounds on Thursday.
After opening with two bogeys in his first six holes, McIlroy — playing his first event of 2023 — made three birdies in a four-hole span and was 2 under par. He had to leave the course just as he was lining up a birdie putt from inside 4 feet on No. 7, his 16th hole.
McIlroy was three shots behind Thomas Pieters, who was leading on 5 under after also playing 15 holes.
Three English players — Matthew Jordan, Daniel Gavins and Oliver Wilson — held the clubhouse lead after shooting rounds of 4-under 68. Also on that number was Tommy Fleetwood (after 15 holes), Victor Perez (16 holes) and Patrick Reed (16 holes).
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports