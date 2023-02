McKibbin finished his second round with a 3-under 69 for an 11-under total of 133.

Play was also interrupted for an hour by rain.

SINGAPORE — Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland and Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi were tied for the lead at the Singapore Classic when play was suspended by darkness Friday.

The 18-year-old Ding also reached 11 under through 14 holes before play was suspended. The second round is to be completed on Saturday before the third round begins.