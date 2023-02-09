McKibbin shoots 64, surprise leader at Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE — Tom McKibbin was a surprise first-round leader of the Singapore Classic after shooting 8-under 64 on Thursday.
McKibbin led by a stroke from four players — Matthieu Pavon of France, Sami Valimaki of Finland and Swedish pair Joakim Lagergren and Simon Forsstrom.
At No. 30, Ryan Fox of New Zealand is the highest-ranked player in the field and opened with an even-par 72.
Marcel Siem teed off to become the 45th player to make 500 appearances on the tour. The German player shot 74.
