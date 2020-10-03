“Sometimes I get too quick and it kind of makes me quick on my swing,” Reid said. “So just take my time tomorrow I think. That is basically what we kind of took away from last week. I was just rushing things a little bit and probably hitting shots I wasn’t quite comfortable with. Tomorrow I’m going to take my time a little bit more, and hopefully it makes a bit of a difference.”
Reid eagled the par-5 ninth in a bogey-free round Saturday. She had a 15-under 198 total.
“I’m starting to get a little confidence and starting to feel like I can be one of the world’s best, so we’ll see,” Reid said “Just keep doing what I’m doing and stay humble and hopefully good things will happen.”
The three-time European Solheim Cup player has six victories on the Ladies European Tour.
Americans Jennifer Kupcho (65) and Jennifer Song (65) were tied for second.
Third-round leader Nasa Hataoka was 12 under after a 70.
Ryann O’Toole (67) and Kelly Tan -(65) were 11 under. Brooke Henderson (65) was another stroke back.
Defending champion Lexi Thompson, winless since the June event last year, was 6 under after a 68.
The tournament is being contested at 72 holes for only the second time since it began in 1986. The additional round replaced the pro-am that was canceled because there are no spectators. The major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is next week at Aronimink outside Philadelphia.
