Castle, from West Columbia, South Carolina, won after opening with a 7-over 79 on Monday in the first round of stroke play and surviving a 12-for-2 playoff late Tuesday to get into the 64-player field for match play. She’s the third No. 63 seed to win a USGA title, following Clay Ogden in the 2005 U.S. Amateur Public Links and Steven Fox in the 2012 U.S. Amateur.