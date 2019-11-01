Minjee Lee (67) and In-Kyung Kim (65) are two strokes behind.
Hur, a 10-year LPGA veteran, said it was difficult with her husband and family in the gallery.
“Yeah, there’s a little bit of pressure with my family,” Hur said. “The whole family are here. But they were there last week, as well, so getting used to it.”
Brooke Henderson shot a bogey-free round of 64, the lowest round of the tournament so far. The Canadian hit a 3-wood from 225 yards to five feet for an eagle on No. 12.
Henderson is three strokes behind Mi after opening with a 71.
