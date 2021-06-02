“I look at it, and I’m like, ‘Ugh. It’s terrifying,’” she said of the rough. “I’m doing the best I can. I have my devices at home, and I do all of them. I go through all my PT stuff. I knew when I signed up to come out and play again, especially at the U.S. Open, I knew that it was going to happen. I wasn’t expecting to come out and there to be no rough. Does it worry me? Yes. But the last couple of days I hit a lot of shots out of the rough, and I’m feeling pretty confident about it. It will always be what it is. I’m playing definitely on borrowed time, and I’m grateful for every second of it.”