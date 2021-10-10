Tomoyasu Sugiyama closed with a 5-under 66 for a three-shot victory over Jinichiro Kozuma and Naoyuki Kataoka in the Bridgestone Open. Sugiyama’s first win on the Japan Golf Tour came with an exemption into the Zozo Championship in two weeks. ... Former Women’s British Open champion Hinako Shibuno closed with a 4-under 68 and won a four-way playoff to capture the Stanley Ladies Golf Tour on the Japan LPGA. Shibuno defeated Ayako Kimura (65), Seon Woo Bae (67) and Miyu Sato (70). ... Su Ji Kim shot an even-par 72 and won the Hite Jinro Championship on the Korean LPGA by two shots over Min Ji Park and Hee Jeong Lim. ... Mauricio Molina closed with a 5-under 67 for a four-shot victory in Riegler and Partner Legends in Austria. It was the Argentine’s first victory on the European Legends Tour. ... The SunBet Challenge on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa was canceled because of heavy rain that made the Wild Coast Sun course unplayable, and a forecast for more rain.