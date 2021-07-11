Marcel Siem birdied two of his last three holes for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory at Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, earning a spot in the British Open. The German finished one shot ahead of Hugo Leon of Chile for his first European Challenge Tour title. Siem has four wins on the European Tour, most recently at the BMW Masters in Shanghai in 2014. ... Marianne Skarpnord made birdie on the second extra hole to win the individual title in the Aramco Team Series-London at Centurion Club on the Ladies European Tour. The team title went to Olivia Cowan, Sarina Schmidt, Diskha Dagar and amateur Andrew Kelsey. ... Kotone Hori closed with a 5-under 67 and defeated Maiko Wakabayashi in a playoff to win the Nipponham Ladies Classic on the Japan LPGA. ... Min-ji Park closed with a 6-under 66 for a two-shot victory over Yeon-jung Seo in the Daebo House D Open on the Korean LPGA.