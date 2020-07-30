They were replaced by Troy Merritt and Talor Gooch.
The withdrawl of Molinari, the 2018 British Open champion who is No. 33 in the world, means the PGA Championship will have only 95 of the top 100 in the world. Lee Westwood, Shugo Imahira, Thomas Pieters and Eddie Pepperell previously chose not to play.
Harrington won the PGA Championship at Oakland Hills in 2008, and he won the British Open in 2007 and 2008.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.