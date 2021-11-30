Notes: Collin Morikawa has a chance to go to No. 1 in the world by winning, but only for one week. ... The holiday tournament hosted by Tiger Woods is not official money, although it awards world ranking points. ... The only player from outside the top 50 is Henrik Stenson, given an exemption as the defending champion from two years ago. ... The tournament was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. ... Newcomers to the elite field include Morikawa, Sam Burns, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler. ... Woods, who is not playing as he recovers from his February car accident, is a five-time winner of the event. All of his victories were at Sherwood Country Club in California. ... Rickie Fowler and Luke Donald are the only past champions who have yet to win a major. ... U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm decided not to play this year. He has won and been runner-up in his two appearances. ... Among those who chose not to play are Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. ... Morikawa is the only current major champion in the field.