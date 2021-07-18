Matilda Castren won the Gant Ladies Open in her native Finland to earn Ladies European Tour membership and become eligible for the European Solheim Cup team. Castren closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 5 under at Aura Golf in Turku. She became the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history last month when she won the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in Daly City, California. Fellow Finn Ursula Wikstrom (69) and India’s Tvesa Malik (69) tied for second at 2 under. ... Emma Broze of France won the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic in Rochester, New York, for her first Symetra Tour title when rain washed out the final round. She had rounds of 67 and 65 at Brook Lea to beat Rachel Rohanna by a stroke. ... Wales’ Stuart Manley made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 18th to win the Euram Bank Open in Austria for his third Challenge Tour victory. Manley shot his third straight 5-under 65 to finish at 18 under at Adamstal, a stroke ahead of Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson. ... Maiko Wakabayashi won the Japan LPGA’s GMO Internet Ladies Samantha Thavasa Global Cup, beating Mao Nozawa in a playoff. ... Jeon Ye-seong won the Korean LPGA’s Evercollagen Queens Crown. She beat Heo Da-bin in a playoff.