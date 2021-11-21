Chan Kim birdied his last two holes for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dunlop Phoenix. It was the seventh career victory on the Japan Golf Tour for Kim, who grew up in Hawaii and played at Arizona State. Naoyuki Kataoka (65) and Ryosuke Kinoshita (67) finished one shot behind. ... Erika Hara closed with a 3-under 68 for a three-shot victory in the Daio Paper Elleair Ladies Open, her first victory this year on the Japan LPGA. ... Valery Plata of Colombia closed with a 1-under 71 to win the inaugural Women’s Amateur Latin America by one shot over Maria Jose Marin Negrete of Colombia. Plata earned spots in the Women’s British Open and the Evian Championship next year.