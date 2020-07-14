Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay.
FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.
Last week: Collin Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open.
Notes: Tiger Woods is playing for the first time since the Genesis Invitational at Riviera on Feb. 16, when he finished in last place. ... Woods is a five-time winner at the Memorial. He needs one victory to set the PGA Tour career record that he shares with Sam Snead at 82. ... This is the second straight week for a PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village. Last week’s Workday Charity Open was a one-time event that replaced the canceled John Deere Classic. ... The 133-man field features 89 players at Muirfield Village last week. ... Brooks Koepka was planning on skipping the Memorial until he missed the cut last week. He now plans at least five in a row through the PGA Championship at Harding Park. ... The world ranking is so close at the top that Webb Simpson will have a mathematical chance at reaching No. 1 for the first time in his career. ... Muirfield Village will close after the Memorial for major renovations, mainly redoing all of the greens. ... Harris English returns to competition after testing positive for the coronavirus. ... Bryson DeChambeau is coming off a three-shot victory in Detroit. He did not play last week. ... The winner gets a three-year exemption.
Next week: 3M Open.
EUROPEAN TOUR
EURAM BANK OPEN
Site: Ramsau, Austria.
Course: GC Adamstal. Yardage: 6,473. Par: 70.
Purse: 500,000 euros. Winner’s share: 83,333 euros.
Television: None.
Defending champion: Calum Hill.
Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.
Last week: Marc Warren won the Austrian Open.
Notes: For the second straight week, the tournament counts toward the European Tour and the Challenge Tour. ... Adamstal hosted a Challenge Tour event from 2006 to 2008, and then the Euram Bank Open starting in 2018. ... For the second straight week, the tournament does not have anyone from the top 100 in the world. ... The European Tour begins its “UK Swing” next week with the British Masters.
Next week: Betfred British Masters.
KORN FERRY TOUR
TPC SAN ANTONIO CHALLENGE AT THE OAKS
Site: San Antonio.
Course: TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks). Yardage: 7,494. Par: 72.
Purse: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.
Television: None.
Defending champion: New event.
Points leader: Will Zalatoris.
Last week: David Lipsky won the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.
Next week: Price Cutter Charity Championship.
LPGA TOUR
Last tournament: Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16.
Next tournament: LPGA Drive On Championship on July 31.
Race to CME Globe leader: Inbee Park.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last tournament: Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic on March 8.
Next tournament: The Ally Challenge on July 31.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
