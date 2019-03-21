PHOENIX — Na Yeon Choi had an unexpected share of the Founders Cup lead halfway through the first round in her return from a back injury.

Choi shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday at Desert Ridge in her first tournament round in 11 months to join Charlotte Thomas, Alana Uriell and Jin Young Ko atop the leaderboard in the event that honors the 13 women who founded the LPGA Tour.

Choi won the 2012 U.S. Women’s Open and is a nine-time tour winner. She tried to play through the back problem before finally shutting it down last April.

Uriell won a Symetra Tour event two weeks ago in Florida in her pro debut, making an eagle on the first hole of a playoff.

Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park played in the afternoon.

