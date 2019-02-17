ADELAIDE, Australia — Nelly Korda added to her family’s impressive sports pedigree Down Under with a win Sunday at the Women’s Australian Open.

Korda led by three strokes after the third round, increased it to four with a tap-in birdie on the 10th and added a 25-foot birdie on the 11th to make it a lead of five.

She had a third consecutive birdie on the 12th to help claim a two-stroke victory at The Grange Golf Club, finishing with a 17-under total of 271. Defending champion Jin Young Ko was second after a 64.

Korda’s father Petr was an Australian Open men’s tennis champion, winning the tournament in 1998. Her golfing sister Jessica won the Australian Open seven years ago.

And her tennis-playing brother Sebastian won the Australian Open boys’ singles title last year.

“I’m just happy to finally be a part of the club,” said the 20-year-old Korda at the trophy presentations.

The Women’s Australian Open tweeted before the final round began a photo collage of Petr, Jessica and Sebastian doing what they called the “Korda Kick” — actually a scissor kick — after winning each of their titles, and adding that they hoped they hadn’t jinxed Nelly.

No worries there. Her lead was reduced to two strokes at one stage late on the front nine and again at the end, but Korda held on for the win after receiving help from afar from her sister.

Jessica Korda tweeted to her 81,500 followers just before Nelly made the turn at The Grange, at about 11:30 p.m on the East Coast of the U.S: “Who else is staying up with me?”

Jessica’s first reply came from someone who said “we might be needing a quadruple Korda-Jump picture.”

Nelly Korda said she spoke to her 25-year-old sister by phone not long after she finished her round.

“I couldn’t really hear what she was saying, she was screaming so much,” Nelly Korda said.

Five-time champion Karrie Webb finished with a 73 and was 3-over for the tournament.

