Korda eagled the par-5 14th and had six birdies and three bogeys. She pushed her lead to two strokes with the eagle and increased it to three with a birdie on the par-3 15th. Maguire pulled within one on the par-4 16th when she made a birdie and Korda had a bogey. They both parred the par-4 17th and Korda birdied the par-5 18th.