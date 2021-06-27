Ryosuke Knoshita closed with a 10-under 62 and won the Dunlop Srixon Fukushima Open in a playoff over Ryuko Tokimatsu on the Japan Golf Tour. Tokimatsu birdied his last three holes for a 67 to force the playoff. ... Atthaya Thitkul of Thailand shot a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory over Nuria Iturrioz of Spain in the Tipssport Czech Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour. ... Erika Kikuchi closed with a 4-under 68 and won the Earth Mondmin Cup by two shots over Mao Saigo on the Japan LPGA. ... England’s Meghan MacLaren won the Prasco Charity Championship in Cincinnati for her first Symetra Tour title. She closed with a 3-under 69 to finish at 9 under at TPC River’s Bend, two strokes ahead of Linnea Johansson and Weiwei Zhang. ... Julien Brun of France closed with a 1-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Jerome Lando-Casanova in the Bretagne Open on the European Challenge Tour. It was his first Challenge Tour victory in nine years. ... Conner Godsey won the PGA Tour Latinoamerica’s Banco del Pacifico Open in Ecuador, beating Drew Nesbitt with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. Godsey shot a 7-under 65 to match Nesbitt (71) at 17-under 271.