Notes: Hideki Matsuyama returns to competition for the first time since winning the Masters. Also playing for the first time since Augusta National is local favorite Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka, who is trying to recover from a right knee injury. ... The TPC Craig Ranch is the third venue in the last four times the AT&T Byron Nelson has been played. It previously was at Trinity Forest. ... Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, withdrew Monday because of discomfort in his left knee. ... John Catlin, the Californian with three European Tour wins since October, was given a sponsor exemption. ... The tournament also awarded sponsor exemptions to Texans Cole Hammer and Pierceson Coody, who played in the Walker Cup last week. ... The winner gets into the PGA Championship next week if not already eligible. ... Lee Westwood is playing the Byron Nelson for the first time. ... Among Dallas-area players in the field are Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris, who needs a victory to qualify for the PGA Tour postseason.