Sorenstam, known as one of the more stoic competitors in the game, took notice that late bogeys in the round by Lopez, a two-time winner on tour, did little to rattle her demeanor. The payoff came at 18, where Lopez’s approach from a funky lie came up short of the green but she still found a way to make birdie. Lopez’s caddie told her afterward he had a feeling she was going to hole the chip.