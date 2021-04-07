No new date has been set for the tournament, which is played about 20 km (12.4 miles) southwest of Paris in the town of Guyancourt.
“We will continue to look at all options in the hope of playing the tournament later this year,” European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said.
