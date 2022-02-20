The 23-year-old from Chile chipped in for eagle on the par-5 11th to stretch his lead to five, and he held on for a two-shot victory over British Open champion Collin Morikawa (65) and Young, whose last hopes ended with a bogey from the bunker on the 16th. Young shot 70.

Story continues below advertisement

About the only thing Niemann missed was a chance to break the oldest tournament scoring record on the PGA Tour. With two bogeys on the back nine, Niemann finished at 19-under 265, one short of the score Lanny Watkins had in 1985.

Advertisement

Morikawa holed an eagle chip on the infamous and reachable 10th hole that one-hopped into the cup, and two late birdies gave him a chance. But he missed a 10-footer on the 18th in his bid to win and reach No. 1 in the world.

Niemann picked up $2.16 million for his second PGA Tour victory. He opened with a pair of 63s and set or matched a tournament scoring record of some variety each day but the last one.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Story continues below advertisement

NAPLES, Fla. — Already the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history, Bernhard Langer completed a wire-to-wire victory for his record fourth Chubb Classic title.

Langer won at 64 years, 5 months, 23 days to push his victory total to 43 on the 50-and-over tour, two behind Hale Irwin for the record, and win for the 16th straight season. The German star became the oldest tour winner in October at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Virginia.

Advertisement

Langer closed with his second straight 4-under 68, birdieing the par-5 18th on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course for the third day in a row, to finish at 16-under 200. He beat Tim Petrovic by three strokes after taking a two-stroke lead into the final round.

Story continues below advertisement

Langer opened Thursday by shooting his age with a 64. In the final round, the two-time Masters champion had six birdies — going 4 for 4 on the par 5s — and two bogeys.

Langer also won the event in 2011 at The Quarry and 2013 and 2016 at TwinEagles. Irwin won the event three times.

Petrovic finished with a 69. Retief Goosen was third at 12 under after a 70. Brian Gay closed with a 69 to finish fourth at 10 under in his senior debut.

KORN FERRY TOUR

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Byeong Hun An won the LECOM Suncoast Classic for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, shooting a 2-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over four players.

Advertisement

An was making his seventh career start on the tour. The 30-year-old from South Korea bogeyed the final hole to finish at 17-under 267 at Lakewood National. The 2009 U.S. Amateur champion at age 17, he won the 2015 BMW PGA Championship on the European Tour for his biggest professional victory.

Story continues below advertisement

Seonghyeon Kim (66), Scott Harrington (67), Ben Griffin (70) and MJ Daffue (71) tied for second.

OTHER TOURS