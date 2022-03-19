Norris’ nearest challenger is compatriot Dean Burmester, who moved to 19 under with a 66.
Germany’s Matti Schmid (64) is a shot further back on 18 under and Denmark’s Joachim B. Hansen and Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg are tied for fourth on 17 under after both carded 67s.
Those players lead the international contingent and are the best hopes of preventing a home victory at the Steyn City Championship’s debut on the European tour.
