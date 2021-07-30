The 678th-ranked Hillier does not have full playing rights on any tour but equalled the course record with a 64 at Hollinwell in final qualifying for the British Open this month. He narrowly missed the cut at Royal St George’s.
In the women’s event, American Emma Talley opened up a three-shot lead over compatriot Jennifer Kupcho and South Korea’s Chella Choi thanks to a storming finish to her second round at Massereene.
Talley was furious with herself after posting a second bogey of the day on the par-4 second, her 11th hole, but responded with five birdies in the last six to complete a superb 65 and reach 13 under par.
England’s Charley Hull carded a second consecutive 68 to lie four shots off the pace alongside Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh, who led after an opening 66 and added a 70 on Friday.
