Both she and Hataoko (65) lead at 16-under 128 overall.
“I kind of had a really good yardage to that back pin. Didn’t matter how hard I hit my 3-wood, it wouldn’t have carried on top, so I think that helped,” said Oh, who is looking for her first top 10 finish since tying for seventh at the ShopLite LPGA Classic in October.
Hataoka finished with seven birdies, including on the 18th.
“She made birdies a lot, so I had to try to hit more birdies, too,” Hataoko said.
Celine Boutier (64) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (64) were tied for second, one stroke behind the leaders.
Boutier, who is of Thai heritage but competes for France, finished with four straight birdies.
Lin Xiyu (66) was fifth while first-round leader Esther Henseleit (71) dropped into a tie for 11th.
