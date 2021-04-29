Sweden’s Alexander Bjork and South African Dean Burmester also were a shot back.
Olesen had 10 birdies and one bogey in his round. He also set a course record at the Gran Canaria Open with a 9-under 61 that helped him finish in a tie for fifth.
Joost Luiten of the Netherlands was three shots back after making a hole-in-one for the second consecutive week.
The European Tour will stay in Spain for the Canary Islands Championship next week.
