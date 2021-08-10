Xander Schauffele’s gold medal also comes with a trip to Kapalua. The PGA Tour board voted to award the Olympic champion a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions to start the new year provided he is a PGA Tour member. ... Jensen Castle’s victory in the U.S. Women’s Amateur earned her a spot on the U.S. Curtis Cup team. She joins Gina Kim, Rachel Kuehn, Brooke Matthews, Emilia Migliaccio, Rose Zhang, Rachel Heck and Allisen Corpuz. The matches are Aug. 26-28 at Conwy Golf Club in Wales. ... The Women’s British Open at Carnoustie next week is allowing 8,000 fans a day. ... The senior circuit for women’s golf is now called “The Legends of the LPGA.” ... Louis Oosthuizen at No. 8 in the FedEx Cup is the only player in the Wyndham Championship who could move to the top of the standings by winning. That would come with a $2 million bonus. ... Peter Uihlein is holding down the 25th spot going into the final event on the Korn Ferry Tour. The top 25 earns PGA Tour cards for next season.