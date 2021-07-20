Notes: This is the fourth of five majors on the LPGA Tour. It was the only LPGA major canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Eleven different players have won the last 11 majors on the LPGA. ... The Evian was designated a major championship only eight years ago. ... The major falls two weeks before the Olympics in Japan. The final major, the Women’s British Open, is two weeks after the Olympics. ... The field has been expanded by six players to 126 to allow for more sponsor exemptions. The major has a new title sponsor in Amundi. ... Among the sponsor exempts is Maria Fassi of Mexico. ... Among the biggest wins last week was Matilda Castren of Finland on the Ladies European Tour. That made her an LET member and allowed her to be eligible for the Solheim Cup. She won her first LPGA tour event last month. ... Jin Young Ko’s win at the Evian in 2019 made her the only player in the last six years to win multiple LPGA majors in the same year.