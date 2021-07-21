Though he has never won a regular PGA Tour event, his uncommon surname has been one of the biggest in golf this summer. He was second to Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship in May. He gave away the U.S. Open in June with a final-round tee shot into a canyon on the 17th as Jon Rahm took over and Oosthuizen tied for second. Collin Morikawa snagged the claret jug at the British Open, and Oosthuizen uncharacteristically left the course without addressing reporters.