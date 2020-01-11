Thailand’s Gunn Charoenkul (65) is behind 2017 champion Ormsby on 11-under 199.
Rashid Khan had a 7-under 63 and shares third place - another two shots back - with Australia’s Terry Pilkadaris (64), South Korea’s Taewoo Kim (66) and Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond (67).
The tournament began on Thursday after a six-week delay because of anti-government protests. It was originally scheduled for November in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory which has seen more than six months of anti-government demonstrations.
