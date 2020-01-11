Ormsby, who has led throughout, remained top with an eagle, three birdies and a bogey in the third round for 13-under 197 overall.

“I probably struck it the best I have all week early today,” the Australian said. “I’m not going to play conservative, I’ll play the golf course exactly the same way I played it for 10-15 years and let them come at me. And if they do, they do, I’m just going to keep doing my thing.”