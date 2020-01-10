HONG KONG — Wade Ormsby took sole possession of the lead at the Hong Kong Open with a 4-under 66 in the second round on Friday.

“I guess it’s a good thing being in the lead. You just got to get ahead and get them,” Ormsby said. “I’m obviously playing well. I probably played better today than the way I did yesterday. Two bogeys and one of them was a bad hole, but otherwise I played beautifully.”