Chawrasia, who led for three days in 2017 before falling behind to Ormsby, played a flawless round of 7 under.
Travis Smyth (68) was tied for third place along with Shiv Kapur (66), Gunn Charoenkul (67) and Jazz Janewattananond (66), two strokes behind the leader.
The tournament began on Thursday after a six-week delay because of anti-government protests. It was originally scheduled for November in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory which has seen more than six months of anti-government demonstrations.
