Otaegui grabs 6-shot lead of Andaluc�a Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Spanish golfer Adrián Otaegui grabbed a commanding six-stroke lead of the Andalucía Masters after carding a 7-under 64 over the third round on Saturday.

Otaegui entered the day sharing the lead with countryman Ángel Hidalgo and Min Woo Lee of Australia. But Otaegui opened up a huge gap on the leaderboard after hitting eight birdies to go with a single bogey at Valderrama.