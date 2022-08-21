Padraig Harrington wins DICK’S Sporting Goods Open

A stroke behind Weir entering the day, Harrington birdied Nos. 2, 3, 9, 11 and 12 in a bogey-free round to finish at 16-under 200.

Harrington closed with a 5-under 67 at En-Joie Golf Club for a three-stroke victory over Mike Weir and Thongchai Jaidee.

ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Padraig Harrington won the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the year.

The 50-year-old Irishman won the U.S. Senior Open in late June at Saucon Valley. He also has four runner-up finishes and a tie for third in 11 starts this year.