Tolles, the first-round leader, shot a 67. He also birdied 16 and 18 after dropping a stroke on 15.
Tolles is winless in three seasons on tour and entered the week 59th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, with the top 54 advancing to the Invesco QQQ Championship on Nov. 1-3 in Thousand Oaks, California.
Colin Montgomerie was a stroke back at 11 under after a 67.
Bernhard Langer (65), Miguel Angel Jimenez (68) and Retief Goosen (68) were 9 under.
