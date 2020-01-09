Hurst said Inkster was the first person she called after being told she was captain by LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan.

“We’re two different people but we’re also great friends who love and respect each other,” Hurst said. “I want to bring the best of what Juli brought and do it with my own personality.

“I think I’ve built a lot of trust with the players.”

The 2021 match will be held at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, where the Americans will look to regain the cup from Europe after losing at Gleneagles, Scotland, in September.

